Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marui Group Stock Up 2.9 %

MAURY stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.13. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.97 million during the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

