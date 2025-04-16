Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 342.6% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. 274,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

