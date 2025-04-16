Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mytilineos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYTHY remained flat at $47.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. Mytilineos has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

About Mytilineos

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

