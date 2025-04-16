Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 32,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,808. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 673,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

