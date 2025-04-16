Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
FT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 32,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,808. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
