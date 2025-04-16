Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Decreases By 50.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.78. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

