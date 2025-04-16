4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 111,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.