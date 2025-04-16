4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 111,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 4Front Ventures
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.