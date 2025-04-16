BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $10.96. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 143,320 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.