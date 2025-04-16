BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $10.96. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 143,320 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

