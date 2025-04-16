GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.24 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 135.50 ($1.79). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.89), with a volume of 3,067,137 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($3.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GlobalData
GlobalData Stock Performance
GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GlobalData Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.48%.
Insider Activity at GlobalData
In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,162,144.28). 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About GlobalData
GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.
One Platform Model
GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GlobalData
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.