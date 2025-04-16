GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.24 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 135.50 ($1.79). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.89), with a volume of 3,067,137 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($3.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.24.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.48%.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,162,144.28). 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

