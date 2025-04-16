Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.26 and traded as low as C$11.03. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 12,928 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Transactions at Cipher Pharmaceuticals

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22. The firm has a market cap of C$212.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.93.

In related news, Director Harold Morton Wolkin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$47,215.00. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.