Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.26 and traded as low as C$11.03. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 12,928 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
In related news, Director Harold Morton Wolkin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$47,215.00. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.
