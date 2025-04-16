ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and traded as low as $40.77. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 12,174 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
