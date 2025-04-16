ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and traded as low as $40.77. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 12,174 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

