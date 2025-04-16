Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $5.11. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 144,530 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

