ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 96.1% in March

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. 153,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $12,492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 229,968 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $3,239,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 121,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

