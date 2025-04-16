ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 96.1% in March

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of ASA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. 153,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $31.62.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
