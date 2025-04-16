iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 61.6% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,504. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

