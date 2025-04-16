First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 83.6% in March

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.09. 5,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $113.03 and a twelve month high of $150.37. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

