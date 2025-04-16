First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 64,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 323,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,845. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
