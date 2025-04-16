First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 64,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 323,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,845. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 328,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 43,804 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 60,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

