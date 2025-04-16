First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 502,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 531,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,051. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,923,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

