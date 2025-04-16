First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 502,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 531,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,051. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,923,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

