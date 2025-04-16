Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

FDIF traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. 3,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,388. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

