Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $12.31. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 3,403 shares traded.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

About Where Food Comes From

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

