Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $12.31. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 3,403 shares traded.
Where Food Comes From Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.31%.
About Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
