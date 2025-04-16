JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 957.70 ($12.68) and traded as high as GBX 958 ($12.68). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 958 ($12.68), with a volume of 222,522 shares changing hands.
JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £645.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 955.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 997.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Indian news, insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,056.80 ($13,311.45). 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Indian Company Profile
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.
Key points:
Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.
Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.
Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.
*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019
Why invest in this trust
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Indian
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.