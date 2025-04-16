Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 369,911 shares trading hands.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 million, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.85.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
