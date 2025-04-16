Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as high as C$11.23. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 4,581 shares trading hands.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

