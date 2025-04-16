B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.68 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 300.50 ($3.98). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 299.43 ($3.96), with a volume of 5,321,155 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.62) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.04) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.21) to GBX 490 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.76 ($7.13).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 335.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £21,375 ($28,292.52). Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

