C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 13,567 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $264,149.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 2,441,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,524. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.01. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

