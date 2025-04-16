Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 39,258 shares traded.

Petards Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Petards Group news, insider John Wakefield bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £6,240 ($8,259.43). 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

Featured Stories

