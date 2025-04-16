Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.03. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 31,755 shares trading hands.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Socket Mobile worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

