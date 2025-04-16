M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 985.25 ($13.04) and traded as low as GBX 954.49 ($12.63). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 994 ($13.16), with a volume of 145,675 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.53) to GBX 1,500 ($19.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of £643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.36%.

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

