Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Declines By 87.8%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesque Trading Up 23.8 %
OTCMKTS:MHIVF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 34,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,917. Invesque has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Invesque Company Profile
