Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Declines By 87.8%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesque Trading Up 23.8 %

OTCMKTS:MHIVF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 34,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,917. Invesque has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

