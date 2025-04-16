Thomas M. Siebel Sells 356,418 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 356,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $7,196,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,295.92. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas M. Siebel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Wednesday, April 16th, Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $264,149.49.

C3.ai Trading Down 3.0 %

AI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 2,441,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.