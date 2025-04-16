B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.24 ($8.87) and traded as low as GBX 655 ($8.67). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 663.60 ($8.78), with a volume of 10,177 shares.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 678.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 672.14. The company has a market cap of £248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $5.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

In other news, insider Francesca Chappell bought 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,958.90 ($5,240.11). 82.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

