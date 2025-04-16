TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.42 and traded as high as C$66.93. TC Energy shares last traded at C$66.59, with a volume of 7,840,356 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.25.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity at TC Energy

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Michele L. Waters purchased 1,525 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.68 per share, with a total value of C$98,630.90. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 50,685 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.27, for a total value of C$3,206,915.98. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,287 shares of company stock worth $842,568 and have sold 145,977 shares worth $9,810,511. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.