Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.61 ($6.86) and traded as high as GBX 565.50 ($7.49). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.47), with a volume of 170,067,516 shares.
PHNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.62) to GBX 565 ($7.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 27.35 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.58%.
In other news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £882,230.52 ($1,167,743.90). Insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
