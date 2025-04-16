Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Decreases By 50.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.12.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
