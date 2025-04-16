Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Decreases By 50.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.