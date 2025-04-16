ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.11 and traded as high as $38.09. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 9,609,785 shares traded.
ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Up 6.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.
ProShares UltraShort QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.
