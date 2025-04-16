ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.11 and traded as high as $38.09. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 9,609,785 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 259,700.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

