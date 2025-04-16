Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 48.9% in March

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

NRDBY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,555. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

NRDBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

