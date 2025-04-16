First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 83,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 13.21%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First US Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.