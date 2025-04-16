Bayview Acquisition (NASDAQ:BAYA) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $11.02. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Bayview Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 344,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,812,000.
About Bayview Acquisition
Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayview Acquisition
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bayview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.