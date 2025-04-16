Bayview Acquisition (NASDAQ:BAYA) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $11.02. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 344,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,812,000.

About Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

