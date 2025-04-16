Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
