Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 109,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,240,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Carmell Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Carmell comprises 0.0% of Antara Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Antara Capital LP owned 0.48% of Carmell at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

