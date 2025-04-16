Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.25. 10,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.
The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million and a P/E ratio of 190.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tema Electrification ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tema Electrification ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tema Electrification ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Tema Electrification ETF (VOLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund actively invests in a concentrated portfolio of companies worldwide that are positioned to benefit from the electrification megacycle. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. VOLT was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Tema.
