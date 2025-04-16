Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Drops By 92.8%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Petro Matad Trading Up 2,000.0 %
Shares of Petro Matad stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
