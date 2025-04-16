Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 16th (CYRX, FULT, HWC, IMUX, LOW, LPRO, LYFT, NVDA, UBER, ULTA)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 16th:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

