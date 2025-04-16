Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 16th (CYRX, FULT, HWC, IMUX, LOW, LPRO, LYFT, NVDA, UBER, ULTA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 16th:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

