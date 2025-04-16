Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Drops By 88.9%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCMWY

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. 7,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.