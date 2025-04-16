Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.14. 24,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Kovitz Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

