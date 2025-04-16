KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 65,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,994. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

About KONE Oyj

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.9388 per share. This is a boost from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. KONE Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

