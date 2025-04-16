KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
KONE Oyj Stock Performance
KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 65,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,994. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
KONE Oyj Increases Dividend
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KONE Oyj
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.