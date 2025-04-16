ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.60 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 185.80 ($2.46). Approximately 614,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,094,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.40 ($2.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ME Group International from GBX 203 ($2.69) to GBX 235 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £727.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.03.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 14.36 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ME Group International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 17.39%. Analysts predict that ME Group International plc will post 15.5344418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $3.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric

identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.

