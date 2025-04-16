Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of UNB stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 15,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

