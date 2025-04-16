First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 355.3% in March

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the March 15th total of 131,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 283,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,969. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

