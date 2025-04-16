Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

HLAL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

