Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 69.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 531,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.