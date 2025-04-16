Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 69.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $22.96.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.