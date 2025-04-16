Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Marvell Technology stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,812,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,818,537.36. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $2,953,523 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

